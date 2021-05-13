A Peek at the Secret Tree Near Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty Castle

On May 12, 2021, a new TikTok video highlighted one of the smaller, hidden touches in Disney’s oldest park. It showed a secret tree in Disneyland Park that had two sets of initials carved into it: “P.P.” for Peter Pan and “W.D.” for Wendy Darling.

The video was posted by @thedavidvaughn:

In the video, Vaughn described how to find the tree in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle:

Do you know about Peter Pan and Wendy’s secret tree in Disneyland? If you go to the right of the castle, cross the little bridge, you’ll see Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in the distance. Pass the wishing well and carefully head up these stairs. And if you round the corner you’ll find the secret spot of Wendy and Peter’s initials. Have you noticed this before?

According to mousewait.com, the arrow on the tree pointed in the direction of Peter Pan’s Flight, a ride that’s located steps away in Fantasyland.

Disneyland’s secret tree has also been covered by blogs such as A Dole Whip A Day and I’m Your Fairy Godmother.

Disney Parks Fans React

The comment on the TikTok video with the most likes expressed surprise that the Snow White Grotto and wishing well even existed. Commenter @athena.k.04 said: “I didn’t even know there was a wishing well or Snow White at all.”

Snow White Grotto is perhaps one of the more peaceful and quiet areas of the entire park, with light foot traffic and several benches for seating.

[embedded content]

Another commenter, @juliechurton, remarked: “Then wouldn’t that mean it’s the secret entrance to the Lost Boys den???” This referred to Hangman’s Tree, part of the story of the 1953 Disney animated classic, “Peter Pan.”

“For the first time in forever!! A new Disney secret I didn’t know about!,” said @iheartdsny.

Disneyland Reopening

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure both recently reopened following a closure that lasted more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are now asked to wear masks and practice social distancing when entering the parks.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the reopening was initially set at 25% capacity. This led to lighter crowds, meaning wait times for rides were drastically reduced when compared to pre-COVID days.

Other Disneyland Easter Eggs

While there are too many so-called hidden treasures, or “Easter eggs,” to highlight all at once in the park, we’ve covered quite a few of them in the past.

For example, be on the lookout for Eeyore when you’re on your way into Indiana Jones Adventure.

If you’re heading to Fantasyland, look for the tent that hides abandoned steps to the old Skyway ride.

There’s even a Yeti from the Matterhorn ride over in Disney California Adventure’s Guardians of the Galaxy ride.

As for the secret tree with Peter and Wendy’s initials carved into the side, Disney park-goers can make a reservation and head inside to see it for themselves.

Author: Jordan Liles

This post originally appeared on Snopes.com