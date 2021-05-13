'A tax on poor' Outrage at low council tax bills in England's richest areas – 'A disgrace'

It compared more than 300 areas of England, in terms of both average house prices and council tax bills.

The research found that the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea now has the UK’s highest average house price, measured at £1,220,511.49 in February 2021.

However, residents there also enjoy England’s fifth lowest Council Tax bill – an average of just £1,515.

The London boroughs of Westminster and Wandsworth each have an average bill just under £1,000 – at £945 and £966 respectively – the two lowest rates in the country.

But, the story is very different when it comes to house prices though.

