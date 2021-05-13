BTS album: Is BTS releasing a new album? Butter single release confirmed

As well as this, they are releasing a Japanese-language compilation album in June, called BTS – The Best, which will similarly not include new material, most likely.

However, they have recently announced their new song, Butter, which has signalled to a potential brand-new album later in the year.

RM teased the song earlier in the year, saying: “We will also come back with a good song again this year so we will appreciate it if you look forward to it.”

The song was officially announced after a one-hour video of a chunk of butter and a countdown was shared on social media, where the name of the song was finally revealed.

