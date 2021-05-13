Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel blames himself for Arsenal loss and 'saw it coming in training'

Emile Smith Rowe struck the winner for the visitors in the first half following a comical mix-up at the back between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Jorginho.
It was an uncharacteristic and calamitous defensive error from the usually solid Blues and Tuchel intriguingly hinted that yesterday’s training session pointed towards a potential dip in performance levels.
“It wasn’t solely because of the changes, I felt it coming a bit yesterday [in training],” he told Sky Sports.
“I’m not happy with my line up,” he added.
“It’s easy to say after the game but there were too many changes. We should not have done it like this.”
He then once again cryptically eluded to something happening on the training ground that has left him with a feeling of regret.
It was a theme that also dominated Tuchel’s interview with BBC Match of the Day.
He told them: “I’m a bit angry that we had so many changes, that’s on me, not so happy in the end with the line-up, but I didn’t know what would happen, I didn’t feel us today like I normally do and we can’t expect to win games if we’re not 100 percent in games.
“We didn’t have a shot for almost the whole second half, then we had a big one, maybe we deserved this today, we learn something.
