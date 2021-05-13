Chernobylite Preserving the Zone

Chernobylite is an upcoming sci-fi survival horror RPG set in the hyper-realistic, 3D scanned wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, originating from a deeply personal experience for Polish developers Farm 51.

In the Spring of 1986, during a routine safety test designed to simulate an electrical power outage, newly installed operators, upon test completion, triggered a reactor shutdown that led to two explosions which ruptured the reactor core and destroyed the reactor building. This resulted in an open-air reactor core fire that released considerable amounts of radioactive contamination throughout Russia and Western Europe.

The panic that followed from the resulting radioactive cloud spreading over Europe, the unpalatable Lugol’s liquid that had to be drunk to counter the effects of the radiation poisoning, as well as an order to stay at home, indoors, this was the reality for millions of people, including the members of Chernobylite’s development team.

These events triggered a deep fascination and interest in Chernobyl with Farm51. This interest was later developed into a project that aimed to transfer the Chernobyl power plant and surrounding city of Pripyat, into a virtual state. A virtual documentary of the events that shook the world. Proceeds from this virtual experience were donated to the victims who still require care from the decades-old disaster. Taking many years to 3D scan one of the most dangerous places on earth and faithfully recreate the Zone, Farm 51 conceived the idea of developing story-driven game that could replicate the responsibility for oneself, and others, that those must have experienced in such a terrifying situation.

A game that would allow others to see and feel the atmosphere of this deserted, once bustling town through their own eyes. A feeling of sadness and emptiness. An intensified feeling of anxiety that Farm 51 felt themselves.

Preserving Chernobyl from natural destruction became one of the pillars of the game, to memorialise a place that is deteriorating and disappearing from year to year. The abandoned buildings in the city of Pripyat, buildings and objects exposed to the weather that won’t stand the test of time. There are already places in Chernobyl that have collapsed or burned down in recent years and can now only be seen thanks to the great effort to preserve the site in digital form.

The Story

April 26, 1986, 1:23am. The day that changed Chernobyl forever.

You will take on the role of Igor Khymynyuk, a former physicist and ex-employee of Chernobyl, 30 years on from that fateful day, April 26, 1986. The day that changed Chernobyl, and his life, forever. Haunted by the loss of your fiancée Tatiana Amalievain, in the chaotic aftermath, you return to Pripyat for the first time to investigate her mysterious disappearance. Can you survive the harsh and unforgiving environment in your search for the truth?

Stealth, Survival & Combat

Survival in the Zone is not easy, and each day brings fresh challenges as comrades die and supplies diminish. Danger lurks in every corner.

Stay undetected while navigating the rough and contaminated environment and gather all the evidence to piece together the events of the past. Avoid detection to perform stealth takedowns or engage in open armed combat with a variety of weapons at your disposal. Maintaining your mental wellbeing and that of your comrades alike will be equally as important to your chances of success as the range of enemies and obstacles you will face increases. Life in the Zone is fragile, and your decisions determine not only your fate, but that of others. Surrounded by threats from all directions, you must plan your strategy carefully to survive.

Base Building & Crafting

You’ll need to construct a base from which to plan your daily operations and excursions. Utilize workstations to craft gadgets, create traps and weapons, modify equipment, or produce valuable lifesaving medicines to help keep you and your crew alive.

Improve your skills to gather as many pieces of information and evidence about past events as you can. Use that knowledge to fulfil your mission.

Resource & Team Management

Each day will require careful planning and assignment of resources and tasks to your comrades. Take on the tasks yourself or send your colleagues to complete the job. These companions are key to your survival and the resolution of your journey. Treat them well and make them comfortable and they will be very helpful, lower their quality of life, and your odds of success will diminish. Gather resources using your PDA and other gadgets to help survive the hostile environment and source new materials for your base to create a more comfortable surrounding for your team. Remember though, decisions you take early, affect the later outcome of events.

If you are a fan of extraordinary history, combined with survival horror and RPG elements and would like to see Chernobyl with your own eyes, get ready for an unforgettable experience.