Chessington World of Adventure Sale: Get tickets, hotel stay and more with this offer

Chessington World of Adventure reopened in April and now the theme park is offering customers an exclusive deal

Enjoy a midweek break at the theme park complete with day tickets and an overnight resort hotel stay or glamping option.

In addition to the park, customers can also get tickets to the zoo and SEA LIFE centre in this offer.

Advertisements

Bookings from May to July start from £45 per person.

Prices for the hotel option for a family of four start from £177 and glamping from £167 up.