Classic car owners 'shouldn’t be worried' about new E10 fuel changes launched this year

He said most petrol stations will continue to stock “both grades of petrol” for the time being meaning classic owners can continue to use the fuel they know.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, he said: “There’s already an agreement in terms of petrol stations needing to be selling E5 petrol where there is a certain volume of petrol being sold.

In time that may dwindle. But at the same time the history of cars has been about innovation, development.

“[Manufacturers] are already looking at things like synthetic fuels.”

