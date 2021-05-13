Covid vaccine side effects: Mixing jabs increases adverse reactions warns new study

“It’s a really intriguing finding and not something we were necessarily expecting,” Prof Matthew Snape, from the Oxford Vaccine Group said.

The study, led by the University of Oxford, has recruited 830 volunteers aged over 50.

Drilling down into the data

One in 10 volunteers given two AstraZeneca jabs four weeks apart reported feverishness – but if they received one AstraZeneca jab and one Pfizer, in any order, the proportion rose to about 34 percent.

Advertisements

“The same real differences applied for other symptoms such as chills, fatigue, headache, malaise and muscle ache,” Prof Snape, the trial’s chief investigator, said.

DON’T MISS

Bowel cancer symptoms: Consistency of poo is a sign [ADVICE]

Fatty liver disease: Three perceptible signs [INSIGHT]

High blood pressure: Best drink to lower BP [TIPS]