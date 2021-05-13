Covid vaccine side effects: Mixing jabs increases adverse reactions warns new study

The study, led by the University of Oxford, has recruited 830 volunteers aged over 50.
One in 10 volunteers given two AstraZeneca jabs four weeks apart reported feverishness – but if they received one AstraZeneca jab and one Pfizer, in any order, the proportion rose to about 34 percent.
“The same real differences applied for other symptoms such as chills, fatigue, headache, malaise and muscle ache,” Prof Snape, the trial’s chief investigator, said.
In April, the study was expanded, adding another 1,050 volunteers to test combinations of the Moderna and Novavax Covid vaccines alongside the AstraZeneca and Pfizer.
What are the typical side effects of the coronavirus vaccines?
Typical side effects reported include:
- A sore arm where the needle went in
- Feeling tired
- A headache
- Feeling achy
- Feeling or being sick.
Most people report that side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are mild and should not last longer than a week.
“But if you have a high temperature that lasts longer than two days, a new, continuous cough or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste you may have COVID-19,” notes the health body.
If you have any of the main symptoms of COVID-19, you are advised to get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab) to check if you have COVID-19 as soon as possible.
You and anyone you live with should stay at home and not have visitors until you get your test result – only leave your home to have a test.
A support bubble is where someone who lives alone (or just with their children) can meet people from one other household.
If you get symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) again, you must self-isolate immediately and get a PCR test (test that is sent to a lab).
You should also self-isolate again if:
- Someone you live with gets symptoms
- Someone in your childcare or support bubble gets symptoms and you were in close contact with them since their symptoms started or during the 48 hours before they started.
