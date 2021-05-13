Dementia symptoms: How long you nap for in the day may signal onset of dementia

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NDS), sleep disorders are common in people with LBD but are often undiagnosed.

As the NDS explains, excessive daytime sleepiness is a telltale sign of LDB.

The health body characterises this as sleeping for two or more hours during the day.

Advertisements

Other sleep disturbances include:

REM sleep behaviour disorder – a condition in which a person seems to act out dreams. It may include vivid dreaming, talking in one’s sleep, violent movements, or falling out of bed. Sometimes only the bed partner of the person with LBD is aware of these symptoms. REM sleep behaviour disorder appears in some people years before other LBD symptoms.

Insomnia — difficulty falling or staying asleep, or waking up too early.

Restless leg syndrome – a condition in which a person, while resting, feels the urge to move his or her legs to stop unpleasant or unusual sensations. Walking or moving usually relieves the discomfort.

READ MORE: Dementia symptoms: Two issues involving vision indicating you may be in the early stages