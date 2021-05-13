Dr Mosley reveals incredible and easy exercise that can stop the onset of Alzheimer's

“We’ve looked at not your usual exercises such as running, walking and cycling, but focusing on squat stands,” said professor Bailey.
Squat stands involve intermittent squatting down and standing up.
As professor Bailey explained, this is an “intelligent” form of exercise.
of blood flow and a decrease in blood flow”, he explained.
“This toing and froing from high-flow to low-flow challenges the inner lining of the arteries that supply blood to the brain.”
Prof Bailey continued: “We think this it’s good because it realises the good chemicals that the brain needs to grow the things it needs to grow to become more intelligent.”
Dr Mosley went on press professor Bailey on the “actual clinical evidence” to substantiate his claims.
Hippocampus is a complex brain structure that plays a major role in learning and memory.
Prof Bailey cited a recent study conducted in Cardiff that found acute exercise increases blood flow to the hippocampus by a “remarkable” amount.
As we get older, he explained, the hippocampus tends to shrink and blood flow this region of the brain decreases.
Dr Mosley asked whether squats or press-ups confers greater benefits then going for a walk or run.
Prof Bailey said in response: “Good question. What we have identified is that three to five minutes of squat stands three times a week is even more effective in terms of how the brain is adapting and responding to that exercise than steady-state exercise.”
It is therefore almost a “mini-form” of interval training for the brain, he said.
Alzheimers symptoms – what to look for
The symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease progress slowly over several years.
“Sometimes these symptoms are confused with other conditions and may initially be put down to old age,” explains the NHS.
“In the early stages, the main symptom of Alzheimer’s disease is memory lapses.”
