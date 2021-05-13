NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elon Musk announces Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin –...

Finance

Elon Musk announces Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin – ‘We are concerned’

1 min

128views
98
15 shares, 98 points
Elon Musk announces Tesla suspending vehicle purchases using Bitcoin - ‘We are concerned’

In the statement, Mr Musk added Tesla would not be “selling any Bitcoin and we intend to use it for transactions as soon as mining transitions to more sustainable energy”.

He also shared the company is “looking at other cryptocurrencies that us <1 percent of Bitcoin’s energy/transaction”.

Twitter users suggested Mr Musk’s comments caused the value of Bitcoin to drop.

Advertisements

According to crypto site Coindesk, the value of Bitcoin fell from $ 54,602.77 (£38,838.30) at 11pm to $ 52,466.99 (£37,319.15) just 15 minutes later.

It is unconfirmed whether Tesla’s statement caused the volatile digital currency to fall in value.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Finance Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

98
15 shares, 98 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in