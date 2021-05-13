Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten 'nearly died four times' during 13 year battle with anorexia

“It’s not about food – food is the symptom, it’s not the cause.”
She adds: “When you’re encompassed by an eating disorder, which is a health illness, the misconception of it is that you chose to have an eating disorder.
“An eating disorder is not a choice. I definitely didn’t choose it.”
“Sadly, it wasn’t until being in the depths of therapy and really starting to understand what an eating disorder was that I was actually able to address it.”
The actress recalls a point in her suffering when medics warned her that she had just 24 hours to live.
She has also stressed the importance of not judging whether somebody has an eating disorder based on their weight, as she opened up about her own experience with bullying.
“We have got to stop trying to treat a mental health illness by looking at physical attributes,” she insisted.
Talking of her own recovery, she explained that it stemmed from talking about it to her parents.
“When it comes to reaching out, an eating disorder loves confrontation,” the actress explained.
