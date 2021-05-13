Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten 'nearly died four times' during 13 year battle with anorexia

Gemma says: “I lost 13 years of my life and nearly died four times. I don’t want that to happen to anybody else.

“It’s not about food – food is the symptom, it’s not the cause.”

She adds: “When you’re encompassed by an eating disorder, which is a health illness, the misconception of it is that you chose to have an eating disorder.

“An eating disorder is not a choice. I definitely didn’t choose it.”

