Enjoy the dry weather because it all changes this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Dry air will continue blowing through Houston Thursday and Friday, but a wet and stormy weather pattern returns starting this weekend.Temperatures Thursday morning will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, refreshing weather for mid May. More sunshine will break through the clouds Thursday, pushing temperatures into the upper 70s, well below our average high of 86. You can expect a northeast breeze at 10-15 mph.

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.

How is Friday shaping up?

Some sunshine will be returning Thursday and Friday as slightly drier air moves in. Partly cloudy skies are expected both days. Morning temperatures will also remain cool with lows in the 60s, but highs will be warm… in the upper 70s/low 80s.What about the weekend?

The muggy air rushes right back in for the weekend. Rain chances will stay low on Saturday at just 30%, but they increase to 70% Sunday as deep moisture moves overhead. The weather pattern Sunday through much of next week will favor slow-moving, heavy thunderstorms that could lead to street flooding. Several inches of rain are possible across the eastern half of Texas, so stay tuned.

RADAR MAPS:

Southeast Texas

Houston

Harris County

Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties

Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties

Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.