Enjoy the dry weather because it all changes this weekend

Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
How is Friday shaping up?
Some sunshine will be returning Thursday and Friday as slightly drier air moves in. Partly cloudy skies are expected both days. Morning temperatures will also remain cool with lows in the 60s, but highs will be warm… in the upper 70s/low 80s.What about the weekend?
The muggy air rushes right back in for the weekend. Rain chances will stay low on Saturday at just 30%, but they increase to 70% Sunday as deep moisture moves overhead. The weather pattern Sunday through much of next week will favor slow-moving, heavy thunderstorms that could lead to street flooding. Several inches of rain are possible across the eastern half of Texas, so stay tuned.
RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and videos of weather in your area to [email protected] and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Author: KTRK
This post originally appeared on ABC13 RSS Feed
0 Comments