Face mask freedom! Rules on coverings and social distancing to be binned on June 21

Scientists are reported to be on board with the proposal to scrap the rules, suggested by the National Economy Recovery Taskforce.
They have discussed a “maximalist” approach to lifting “non-pharmaceutical interventions” like masks and staying apart everywhere except for a small list of confined places.
The Prime Minister is also said to be eyeing up a return to the office, looking to end the work-from-home order.
Prof Christina Pagel, director of the clinical operational research unit at University College London and member of the Independent Sage group of experts, said a spike in B.1.617.2 cases means the May 17 reopening should be delayed.
The COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium, which tracks and identifies new variants, has reportedly recorded 1,723 cases of the variant. Cases appear to double every week.
Prof Pagel told the Guardian: “We’ve done this so many times – waited until things got really bad before we realised we should have acted several weeks ago.
“So why don’t we actually act several weeks ago – which is now!”
So far, the UK has administered 35,722,461 first doses and 18,438,532 second doses of coronavirus vaccine.
That equals 67.8 percent of the UK’s adult population having received their first dose, and 35 percent receiving their second.
Yesterday saw another 2,284 cases and 11 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.
In total, the UK has seen 4,441,975 cases and 127,640 deaths.
