Fortnite Gold Lara Croft skin: How to unlock new Tomb Raider variant

Fortnite developer Epic Games has added a new POI to the Battle Royale island on PS5 , PS4, Xbox, PC, Android and Nintendo Switch.

Found south of Flush Factory, the new point of interest is the home of recently added Fortnite character Orelia.

The newly added Orelia character can be found alongside a golden assault rifle, which is a useful weapon for taking out the competition.

However, if you visit the area dressed as Lara Croft, you’ll walk away with more than just an assault rifle.

To unlock the golden variant, equip the Lara Croft skin and set a marker to the new island.

If you’re quick, you can run past Orelia and grab the golden assault rifle without having to fight.

Assuming you’re able to grab the weapon before getting killed, you’ll unlock the Golden Lara Croft skin.

Express Online has marked the location on the map below, while a video further down the page shows the exact process of unlocking the variant.

The golden Lara Croft skin launches alongside a brand new Wild Week theme in Fortnite.