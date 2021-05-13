Fortnite Gold Lara Croft skin: How to unlock new Tomb Raider variant

Found south of Flush Factory, the new point of interest is the home of recently added Fortnite character Orelia.
The newly added Orelia character can be found alongside a golden assault rifle, which is a useful weapon for taking out the competition.
However, if you visit the area dressed as Lara Croft, you’ll walk away with more than just an assault rifle.
To unlock the golden variant, equip the Lara Croft skin and set a marker to the new island.
If you’re quick, you can run past Orelia and grab the golden assault rifle without having to fight.
Assuming you’re able to grab the weapon before getting killed, you’ll unlock the Golden Lara Croft skin.
Express Online has marked the location on the map below, while a video further down the page shows the exact process of unlocking the variant.
The golden Lara Croft skin launches alongside a brand new Wild Week theme in Fortnite.
“Starting now for one full week, fish (as well as submerged weapons) are hooked on the thrill of being caught.
“In this Fish Fiesta, fishing spots will persist longer AND harbour rare fish more often. Weapons found from fishing spots will only be of the Rare rarity or above. To boot, Pro Fishing Rods have become more plentiful.”
To coincide with the launch of the Fish Fiesta week, Epic Games has released a selection of fish-themed challenges.
• Get Intel on Wildfire from Bushranger, Tarana, Rex, Cluck, or Grill Sergeant (1)
• Hunt a Boar (1)
• Spend 7 seconds within 7 meters of a fleeing chicken (1)
• Gain health in the Storm (1)
• Shockwave Grenade yourself while in the Storm (1)
• Survive Storm phases (10)
• Build in the Storm (10)
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed
0 Comments