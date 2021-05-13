Free Play Days: NBA 2K21 and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Show off your handles on the hardwood or your reflexes on the road, all in this weekend’s Free Play Days. NBA 2K21 standard edition and TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2 are available for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play fromuntil

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games here on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One.

Advertisements

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discount percentage may vary by region.

Game Details

NBA 2K21

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

NBA 2K21

The NBA Playoffs are almost upon us, and NBA 2K21 is the perfect way for fans to get into the game. Enjoy best-in-class gameplay and one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture with the full game this Free Play Days weekend.

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Enjoy the unique experience of TT Isle of Man 2 with Free Play Days. Race across an over 60 km long ultra-technical track at breakneck speed requiring realistic riding skills, challenge your friends, and become the best motorcycle rider in the most dangerous race in the world.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.