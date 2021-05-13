GMB fans not impressed with Alastair Campbell 'cringey' interview

Unimpressed viewers of Good Morning Britain took to social media in their droves today to complain about stand-in presenter Alastair Campbell interviewing his old boss Tony Blair.

It seems the combination of the two was a bit too stomach-churning for some at 7.40am, with some viewers saying they were switching off.

The interview started off with former Labour spin doctor Campbell teasing Blair about his hair – which attracted criticisms during lockdown when it reached his shoulders, drawing comparisons to Gandalf, from Lord of the Rings.

Advertisements

Despite Blair being invited on to talk about the vaccine programme, the pair talked at length about Labour’s current leadership, and the Iraq war – which Blair’s administration controversially approved.

To sign up for the Hull Live newsletter, click here.

And it seems viewers were not thrilled with seeing the old friends reunited – or the topics of their conversation.

Emma Louisa tweeted: “Are @GMB taking the proverbial pee? Knowing the public sentiment towards their appointment of Campbell to front the s***show, they invite his partner in crime ‘BLiar’ on too! Are they trying to wind up the viewers who hold them both responsible for leading us into a phony war, on purpose?”

TheSooks tweeted: “First of all they have the lunatic Campbell co-hosting for a week. Now they have the slime Blair on the show?”

CalamityClaire tweeted: “Does anybody watch this garbage? Who ever thought Campbell would be a good addition to anything must have taken acid.”

(Image: GMB)

Ann tweeted: “Gave Alastair Campbell a few days but he’s rubbish on GMB. I for one won’t be watching GMB anymore.”

Advertisements

Another, Annette, wrote: “Finally have permanently turned off GMB. Ghastly Alistair Campbell and Tony Blair.”

During the interview, Campbell asked the former PM if he thought he’d be the last ever Labour politician who ended up being elected the Prime Minister.

Speaking about former leader Jeremy Corbyn, and how Sir Keir Starmer moves on, Blair said: “It’s not just a different leader. You’ve got to spell out what is now different.

“The question is, what’s your vision for the country, where do you stand as a Labour party? Are you still with some of the Far Left agenda or do you go back to being – which in my view is the only way Labour ever wins – in the centre ground, that you’re a moderate forward-thinking political party, you’re working with business as well as trade unions, and have personal responsibility as well as social responsibility.”

Campbell, who in a huge gaffe also accidentally announced the death of the Queen when he got tongue-tied talking about the death of Prince Philip, quipped with Blair: “I’ve worked with you for many years.

“I’ve always defended you and I’ve always tried my best to look after your communications and image.

“Can you explain how you allowed yourself to do a television interview looking like Alvin Stardust?”

Awkwardly laughing off the hair blunder, Blair said: “It was lockdown. Anyway it’s over.”

Regular presenter Susanna Reid was also careful to refer to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his full name today, after being criticised by both Campbell and former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow, who appeared on the show yesterday.

(Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire)

Bercow and Campbell told Susanna that her use of Boris’ first name only suggested he was “her favourite puppy dog”.

She then asked Campbell in today’s show if she was ‘allowed’ to call upcoming guest Blair by his first name, which appeared to make Alistair irate once again.

Co-presenter Richard Arnold stepped in to diffuse the tension, joking: “Day three and it’s going very well for you two isn’t it?”

Author: [email protected] (Lisa Baxter)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV