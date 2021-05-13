Heart attack: What is a silent heart attack? Muscle pain and nausea among the signs

A silent heart attack is a heart attack that has few, if any, symptoms or has symptoms you don’t recognise as a sign of a heart attack.

A person might not have chest pain or shortness of breath, which are typically associated with a heart attack.

Most people don’t realise that they could have a heart attack without even knowing it.

Although these are commonly referred to as “silent” heart attacks, a more accurate term may be “unrecognised” heart attack.

