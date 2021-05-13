Is your Wi-Fi safe? Millions at risk from dangerous flaw discovered in popular routers

“The discovery of these vulnerabilities comes as a surprise, because the security of Wi-Fi has in fact significantly improved over the past years,” said Vanhoef.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that hackers have yet been able to take advantage of this flaw but it’s vital that you keep your router’s software fully updated to protect your digital life from attacks.

Many firm’s including Netgear, Intel, Lenovo and Samsung have released updates and advice for customers.

In a post on its site, Netgear said, “it is aware of a set of industry-wide WiFi protocol security vulnerabilities known as Fragment and Forge. If exploited, these vulnerabilities can be used to withdraw data without your knowledge and can lead to other exploits.”

