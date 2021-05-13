NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Is your Wi-Fi safe? Millions at risk from dangerous flaw...

Technology

Is your Wi-Fi safe? Millions at risk from dangerous flaw discovered in popular routers

1 min

106views
91
14 shares, 91 points
Is your Wi-Fi safe? Millions at risk from dangerous flaw discovered in popular routers

“The discovery of these vulnerabilities comes as a surprise, because the security of Wi-Fi has in fact significantly improved over the past years,” said Vanhoef.

Luckily, it doesn’t appear that hackers have yet been able to take advantage of this flaw but it’s vital that you keep your router’s software fully updated to protect your digital life from attacks.

Many firm’s including Netgear, Intel, Lenovo and Samsung have released updates and advice for customers.

Advertisements

In a post on its site, Netgear said, “it is aware of a set of industry-wide WiFi protocol security vulnerabilities known as Fragment and Forge. If exploited, these vulnerabilities can be used to withdraw data without your knowledge and can lead to other exploits.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in