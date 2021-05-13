Lewis Hamilton comments have Red Bull boss biting back in defence of Max Verstappen

“Definitely the first test didn’t look great and at the first race we were still up there but you could see the deficit from us to the Red Bulls.
“But I think in terms of overall output through the weekend, we’ve managed to do a better job.
“We really can’t continue to rely on mistakes from others — we’ve got to get our heads down and continue to work. We’ve got a good package but it does have its weak areas that we need to continue to work on.”
JUST IN:
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff leaves door ajar for Max Verstappen
It now seems to be a straight fight between Hamilton and Verstappen for the 2021 world title, with the Red Bull driver trailing behind by 14 points heading into round five at Monaco.
Yet Horner shrugged off the comments and had no concerns about his drier this season.
“Max will do his talking on the track,” Horner told ESPN.
“Lewis has demonstrated he’s capable of, excuse my French, dropping a b*****k occasionally.
DON’T MISS:
Max Verstappen may have been handed title blow by FIA
Lewis Hamilton snub as Jenson Button names Verstappen ‘most talented
‘Mercedes boss Wolff disagrees with Jenson Button on Max Verstappen
“Look, they can all make mistakes and we’re at the non-pressured stage of the championship at the moment. As we get to the business end it will count for more.
“When five races are left and if there is still the points difference that there is now, that’s when the pressure mounts up, not at this stage.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed
0 Comments