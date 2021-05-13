NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Life after death: Car crash victim felt 'no fear or...

Weird

Life after death: Car crash victim felt 'no fear or panic' in vivid near-death experience

Life after death: Car crash victim felt 'no fear or panic' in vivid near-death experience

Jeff then recalled a car ploughing into his minivan at high speeds and everything was suddenly filled with light.

Although he could see the world around him, Jeff claims everything moved in slow motion and appeared to be bathed in different shades of bright, white light.

He said: “At this point, I felt a strong presence of an extremely loving and compassionate being, although I could not see them.

“There was no fear or panic, just an awareness of what was happening.

“Not realising that I had left my body, I was very surprised to be able to see the back of my head as it hit the passenger side window and shattered the glass.”

Jeff did not feel any pain and instead was treated to a “review” of his life experiences.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

