London stabbing: Man, 18, treated for ‘severe injury’ after ‘assault’ – Police on scene

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, 12 May, to reports of a group of males fighting with weapons in Amersham Road, SE14.
“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service.
“A man, believed to be in his late teens, was found with a knife injury to his wrist and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
“At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”
Police also said a Section 60 search power has been authorised in the area following the incident.
This has been authorised to help police implement stop and search.
READ MORE: Jersey offers olive branch to France as crunch talks scheduled
Locals have also reported an air ambulance attending the scene.
Bus routes have been diverted whilst a police cordon remains in place.
The cordon is expected to be lifted later this evening.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed
0 Comments