London stabbing: Man, 18, treated for ‘severe injury’ after ‘assault’ – Police on scene

Police said the fight took place on Amersham Road in New Cross, South London at around 3.30pm today. The fight, which was understood to have involved a group of young men, resulted in one man being found with a knife injury to his wrist before he was taken to hospital, police say.

The Metropolitan Police have cordoned off Amersham Road and have launched an investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at shortly after 3.30pm on Wednesday, 12 May, to reports of a group of males fighting with weapons in Amersham Road, SE14. “Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Advertisements “A man, believed to be in his late teens, was found with a knife injury to his wrist and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“A number of roads are closed as police carry out their enquiries. “At this early stage, there have been no arrests.” Police also said a Section 60 search power has been authorised in the area following the incident. This has been authorised to help police implement stop and search. READ MORE: Jersey offers olive branch to France as crunch talks scheduled

The London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and were called just after 3.30pm this afternoon. Locals have also reported an air ambulance attending the scene. Advertisements Bus routes have been diverted whilst a police cordon remains in place. The cordon is expected to be lifted later this evening.

