Martin Lewis bets on 'USA' and 'Europe' for summer holidays

Luckily, many travel firms are now offering flexible cancellation and rebooking policies.

What’s more some holiday providers, such as TUI, have vowed not to fly Britons to “red list” countries.

According to Martin, this is why it is vital customers read the terms and conditions of a holiday before booking anything.

Advertisements

“As travel insurance won’t protect you for Covid cancellations, bookings with flexibility are key,” said Martin.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed