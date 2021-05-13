Mass Effect Legendary Edition release time, launch date news for PS4 and Xbox One

The story of Shepherd is about to be retold in the best way possible for gamers hungry to battle the Reapers once again.

Offering last-gen improvements on PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles, fans won’t have to wait long to put Mass Effect through its paces.

Fans will be able to choose which game or improvements will make it worth playing through again.

For many, the improvements made to the original Mass Effect game will make it easier to play through the trilogy again.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will include single-player base content and DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus promo weapons, armours, and packs – all remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD.