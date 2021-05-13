NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Mick Jagger girlfriend: Is Mick Jagger married? Who is his...

Entertainment

Mick Jagger girlfriend: Is Mick Jagger married? Who is his girlfriend?

1 min

105views
75
12 shares, 75 points
Mick Jagger girlfriend: Is Mick Jagger married? Who is his girlfriend?

Jerry has been more open about her marriage, speaking about rumours of infidelity and concerns about their relationship.

They split in 1999 after it was revealed he had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez, with whom he had a son, Lucas.

Speaking to SF Gate, Jerry said: “He’s the most fabulous ex- husband. He’s extremely generous. We never argue about the children. We adore each other.”

Advertisements

But asked why they divorced, she replied: “He’s a sick, addictive womanizer who made me very unhappy.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

75
12 shares, 75 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in