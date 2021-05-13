Mojo Bones Is Working On A New Switch Project – Chrono Faction

Way back in the distant mists of time, also known as 2013, Nintendo first introduced Siesta Fiesta – by developer Mojo Bones – on 3DS as part of its Indiecade showcase; we then saw it at a Post-E3 ‘Nindie’ event the following year, and rather enjoyed it in our review. It was a fun game that took the idea of Breakout, dialled it up with creative sidescrolling stages and boss fights, and did all of that against a visually impressive backdrop.
It was a good example of the studio’s ability to take an arcade concept and work it through various steps of evolution. Now, many years and a hardware generation later, the studio is planning its Nintendo return on Switch.
Chrono Faction will be making good use of the Switch hardware, with the studio’s Stuart Ryall sending us a fun picture of the game running on their arcade unit and Nintendo’s little system.
So, what is it? Below is the tease we were given, and readers are also invited to submit their interest in multiplayer beta testing, too.
Chrono Faction is a completely unique fusion of action/strategy with an equally strong focus on both single and multiplayer. Chrono Faction’s 1-on-1 gameplay has also been designed to take advantage of the Switch hardware’s many configurations. A full reveal will be coming soon.
Also, if the Nintendo Life community would like to register an interest in getting hands-on with the game’s beta test, they can drop an email to [email protected]
There you have it, a tease at this stage with a full reveal on the way; we’ll keep you posted as more details are announced.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Nintendo Life | Latest News
0 Comments