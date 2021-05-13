Novak Djokovic has 'not ideal' Italian Open situation as Rafael Nadal also worried

That means his match will get underway at 10am local time (9am BST) which brings many problems for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.
Not only will his routine be broken up, but he will also have to deal with the glaring sun.
And Petchey reckons Djokovic may be affected as he tried to adjust to the new conditions.
“I don’t think he is going to be delighted because the sun, when they are teeing it up at 10am, is going to be particularly awkward,” he told Amazon Prime.
“He has been practising at that time this week but the sun is particularly awkward for an hour and a bit.
“You pretty much have to kick it in and he is somebody that has struggled with that in the past.
“These are the little nuances that you have in these tournaments. Suddenly the schedule of play comes out and that is not ideal for him.”
She said: “It will be interesting to see how Novak handles that early rise because I know he likes his sleep.
“When you are on at 10am it means you have to get up at 6.30am so it is going to be a rough morning.”
Djokovic is not the only key player who may struggle with the schedule as Rafael Nadal has also tabled complaints.
He wrapped up his demanding win over Jannik Sinner at 9.40pm local time last night and he will be back on court at 1pm this afternoon against Denis Shapovalov.
“I’ll have to be ready at least by 11:30. It’s exaggerated, really. It’s not right, it’s badly done, I say it as I think it is.”
