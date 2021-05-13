Outbreak: Endless Nightmares Brings Co-Op Survival Horror To Switch Next Week

Launching next week on Nintendo Switch is Outbreak: Endless Nightmares, a new co-op survival horror from Dead Drop Studios.

Set right after the events of Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles, Endless Nightmares kicks things off with players trapped inside the remains of Arzt Memorial Hospital – a hub where you can organise your inventory and storage cache, and level up your character. Just like before, you’ll head out from this safe spot to explore, gather supplies, find clues, and fight your way through hordes of the undead in a “true horror” roguelite experience.

“Outbreak: Endless Nightmares delivers extreme replayability by offering multiple character options – each with their own abilities, upgrade paths, and more. Explore, scavenge for supplies, uncover clues, and fight your way through the anomalies – each consisting of semi-procedurally generated instances where both the environment and the undead are out to kill you! Advertisements “In true roguelike fashion, things get more difficult each time you enter an anomaly. You’ll need to think carefully about which weapons, healing items, and other supplies you’ll bring along for the journey: If you’re lucky, you may find storage caches that give you access to your expanded inventory – and offer an opportunity to restock. But it’s up to you to scour the environment for supplies.”

The game is set to receive free post-launch DLC throughout its first year, and will be available for $ 19.99 / £17.99 when it launches on 19th May.

