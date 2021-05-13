Pentagon watchdog to probe US Defence Department's handling of UFOs 'Utter mess'

Mr Pope said: “I seldom repost my old Tweets, but the DOD Inspector General announcing an evaluation of DOD’s handling of the UFO issue should absolutely be viewed as part of the struggle that I mentioned the day before the announcement. There are disagreements. There are factions.”

When the Pentagon acknowledged the UFO video earlier last year, many were expecting the US Government to straight admit aliens are real and they are here.

Instead, Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough said the video was released to the public to dismiss any misconceptions about whether or not it was real.

However, this was not to be seen as the Pentagon making any statement about the speculative nature of mysterious object seen in the video.

