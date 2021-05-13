Sky Q users get another new trick to try with their TV remote control

For example, you can now tap the voice command button and say “why you little!” or “eat my shorts!” to get instant access to Sky’s Simpsons destination page.

Here you’ll find 32 seasons of the show with episodes available from Sky One, Channel 4 and, if you have a subscription, Disney+. You’ll also find the Simpsons movie here as well.

Here are all the phrases you can try from today.

“Mmm doughnuts…” Homer

“Why you little” Homer

“Stupid Flanders!” Homer

“You don’t win friends with salad” Homer

“Eat my shorts!” Bart

“Worst Voice Command ever” Comic Book Guy

“Smithers who is this nincompoop?” Mr Burns

“If anyone wants me, I’ll be in my room.” Lisa

“Hi diddly-ho, neighborino!” Flanders

