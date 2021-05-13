Sky Q users get another new trick to try with their TV remote control

Here you’ll find 32 seasons of the show with episodes available from Sky One, Channel 4 and, if you have a subscription, Disney+. You’ll also find the Simpsons movie here as well.
Here are all the phrases you can try from today.
“Mmm doughnuts…” Homer
“Why you little” Homer
“Stupid Flanders!” Homer
“You don’t win friends with salad” Homer
“Eat my shorts!” Bart
“Worst Voice Command ever” Comic Book Guy
“Smithers who is this nincompoop?” Mr Burns
“If anyone wants me, I’ll be in my room.” Lisa
“Hi diddly-ho, neighborino!” Flanders
Speaking about the new feature, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “There’s so much great entertainment out there, it can be tricky knowing where to start. Our latest voice command, “What Should I Watch?” helps to take the hassle out of searching, so you can spend more time watching! Simply say the phrase into your Sky Q voice remote to see the latest trending TV and recommendations tailored to you, all in one place.”
