NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Sky Q users get another new trick to try with...

Technology

Sky Q users get another new trick to try with their TV remote control

1 min

79views
74
12 shares, 74 points
Sky Q users get another new trick to try with their TV remote control
Sky is back with another update to its popular Q service and it’s great news for fans who love nothing more than to watch endless episodes of the Simpsons. Content from the iconic show can now be instantly found via some fun new phrases that users can bark into their Sky Q remote.
For example, you can now tap the voice command button and say “why you little!” or “eat my shorts!” to get instant access to Sky’s Simpsons destination page.

Here you’ll find 32 seasons of the show with episodes available from Sky One, Channel 4 and, if you have a subscription, Disney+. You’ll also find the Simpsons movie here as well.

Here are all the phrases you can try from today.

Advertisements

“Mmm doughnuts…” Homer

“Why you little” Homer

“Stupid Flanders!” Homer

“You don’t win friends with salad” Homer

“Eat my shorts!” Bart

“Worst Voice Command ever” Comic Book Guy

“Smithers who is this nincompoop?” Mr Burns

“If anyone wants me, I’ll be in my room.” Lisa

Advertisements

“Hi diddly-ho, neighborino!” Flanders

READ MORE: Making one change will speed-up your broadband and it works with Sky, BT, TalkTalk

You’ll then see things that Sky thinks you like viewing and a recent update now means Disney+ content will be included as well. Give it a go and see what Sky recommends!

Speaking about the new feature, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky, said: “There’s so much great entertainment out there, it can be tricky knowing where to start. Our latest voice command, “What Should I Watch?” helps to take the hassle out of searching, so you can spend more time watching! Simply say the phrase into your Sky Q voice remote to see the latest trending TV and recommendations tailored to you, all in one place.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed

, , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

74
12 shares, 74 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in