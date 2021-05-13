State pension: You could get up to £358 a month for arthritis and other health conditions

Regardless of what a person receives via the state pension, if they are living with a health condition in old age, this may create additional costs.
With a limited income in retirement, some may struggle with any additional financial burdens.
Bearing this in mind, then, the DWP is making older Britons aware of a payment they could receive to help.
The amount individuals can expect to receive will be based on the level of help and support they need.
Firstly, the lower rate of Attendance Allowance has been laid out in this tax year as £60.00.
This is intended for those who need frequent help or constant supervision during the day, or supervision at night.
The organisation Versus Arthritis has explained the matter further, stating: “What matters is how much your arthritis – and any other condition you may have – affects you.
“It is based on the help you need – not the help you actually get. It does not matter if you receive a lot of help or support, or very little.”
People can use their own discretion to decide how they will use their Attendance Allowance payment if they find they are eligible.
Britons will be able to claim using the dedicated form and sending it by post – and this can be accessed via the Government’s official website.
