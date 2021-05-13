NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Texas students won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS...

US

Texas students won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS says

1 min

92views
77
13 shares, 77 points
Texas students won't be required to get COVID-19 vaccine, DSHS says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The COVID-19 vaccination won’t be included in the list of mandatory vaccines Texas students must get to attend school, according to the Texas Department of State Health Service associate commissioner Imelda Garcia.

DSHS held a news conference Thursday on the heels of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency approval for use in children ages 12-15. The group provided an update on how it will dole out the vaccine moving forward.

Garcia is the chairperson of the COVID-19 expert vaccine allocation panel and associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services for DSHS. She led the news conference.

Advertisements

Despite the COVID-19 vaccine not being mandatory for students, health experts are recommending anyone who can get the vaccine to do so.

Austin Public Health officials urged parents to get their kids vaccinated against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as soon as possible as cases in school-aged children are rising. Area school districts are contacting parents, working with local health departments and modifying pop-up clinics to give shots to eligible students once vaccines are available.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s chief medical officer, said COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group are currently the highest they’ve ever been during the pandemic. On Monday, he said eight children in the age group were hospitalized, including a 3-year-old.

Author: Billy Gates
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

77
13 shares, 77 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in