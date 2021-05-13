The best time of the day to shower for your health – doctor issues important advice

According to Dr Tailor, one of the primary benefits is that it cleans the skin before you go to sleep.
“In doing this it removes the dirt from the air which includes germs, pollution and dust which can gather during the day, as well as sweat which accumulates,” she said.
“By showering at night you are cleansing your skin of these before you go to sleep, thus enabling it to properly regenerate overnight.”
They found that the optimal time to shower was one to two hours before bedtime to improve your sleep.
“When we looked through all known studies, we noticed significant disparities in terms of the approaches and findings,” said Shahab Haghayegh, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and lead author on the paper.
“The only way to make an accurate determination of whether sleep can in fact be improved was to combine all the past data and look at it through a new lens.”
The findings suggest that showering one to two hours before bedtime will aid the body’s natural circadian rhythm.
The circadian rhythm is part of the body’s internal clock, running in the background to carry out essential functions and processes.
One of the most important and well-known circadian rhythms is the sleep-wake cycle.
Getting a good night’s sleep is particularly vital because it can reduce your risk of diabetes and heart disease.
“The best time to shave the skin is before bed,” she said.
Dr Tailor explained: “This is because as we sleep our skin gets warmer and swells slightly which causes the hairs to retreat back into their follicles and become less obvious.
“So by shaving in the evening, when you wake in the morning your skin will feel smoother.”
