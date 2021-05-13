Thorpe Park cut over 40 percent off day tickets – get offer now

To celebrate, Thorpe Park is offering customers a big discount on park tickets – only on Wowcher.
With prices cut by 44 percent, customers can get a mid-week day ticket for one for just £28.
Good news, tickets are for entry in May and June, making it the perfect summertime occasion.
The theme park has just added the new attraction, The Walking Dead: The Ride, inspired by the famous TV show.
There are also water rides in the theme park including the Tidal Wave and Storm Surge, which will be great during the warm weather.
Fun for all ages, be sure to get this offer!
Tickets are for entry on Monday to Thursday from now until 30 June 2021.
To buy the offer, please click here.
Please note that 31 May – 3 June 2021 is exempt from bookings.
Since reopening, the park has implemented COVID-19 social distancing measures.
To read more about it, please click here.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments