Tiger That Startled a West Houston Neighborhood Remains Missing

A tiger that was last seen wandering around a residential neighborhood in Houston over the weekend remained missing as of Thursday, the authorities said, a day after the man last seen driving off with the tiger was released from jail.

The man, Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was arrested on Monday night and charged with evading arrest, a felony, after he was seen putting the tiger in a white S.U.V. and driving off from the scene, according to the Houston police. On Wednesday afternoon, he was released from Fort Bend County Jail, where he had been held on a $ 50,000 bond, according to Wesley Wittig of the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael W. Elliott, Mr. Cuevas’s lawyer, maintains that his client is not the owner of the tiger, despite assertions from the police. Mr. Elliott said the tiger was a 9-month-old male named India.

“We want the public’s help in trying to find India and trying to find the owner of the cat,” Mr. Elliott said on Thursday. “We want to make sure that the cat is safe and taken to a nice place.”