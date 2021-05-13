NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: Three warning signs on your feet...

Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: Three warning signs on your feet to watch out for

1 min

87views
87
14 shares, 87 points
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: Three warning signs on your feet to watch out for
Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that supports the body’s vital functions by helping keep the body’s nerve and blood cells healthy and helping to make DNA. The nutrient’s contribution is easily overlooked if you are getting enough of it but low levels can have a pernicious effect on the body. Many of these effects can show up on the feet.
People following a vegetarian diet are also prone to B12 deficiency.

That’s because vitamin B12 is found naturally in a wide variety of animal foods and is added to some fortified foods.

“Plant foods have no vitamin B12 unless they are fortified,” explains the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Advertisements

How to treat it

Naturally, the treatment for vitamin B12 depends on what’s causing the condition.

It adds: “People who find it difficult to get enough vitamin B12 in their diets, such as those following a vegan diet, may need vitamin B12 tablets for life.”

Busting B12 myths

According to Harvard Health, the internet is awash with articles lauding the use of vitamin B12 to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

“Most are based on poor or faulty evidence,” warns the health body.

It adds: “For now, it’s best to get enough vitamin B12 to prevent a deficiency, and not look to it as a remedy for what ails you.”

To find vitamin B12 supplements, please shop at Holland & Barett, Amazon and MyProtein.

This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services we write about. This article was written completely independently, see more details here.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Health Feed
Read More

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

87
14 shares, 87 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in