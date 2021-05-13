Where Benidorm cast are now from facelifts to delivery drivers

It was the show that ran for ten years showcasing the happenings of holiday goers in Benidorm.

The show aired in 2007, but came to an end three years ago this week.

The comedy show followed the employees and holidaymakers at an all-inclusive holiday resort in Spain, and all of the hilarious antics that went on in the sunshine.

Series creator and writer Derren Little confirmed in 2018: “Yes folks it’s true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow”.

So as the beloved comedy came to a close on ITV and the cast members went their separate ways, The Mirror reports.

Some went onto new ventures, while others disappeared.

Let’s take a look at where the cast are now and what they got up to after the show.

Danny Walters – Tiger Dyke

The 27-year-old actor from Essex played Tiger Dyke on the ITV sitcom from 2014 to 2017.

However, Danny made a big change when he left the comedy and joined BBC One soap opera EastEnders in the role of hunky Keanu Taylor.

As part of the raucous Taylor clan, Keanu quickly became embroiled in chaos but his big storyline saw him begin an affair with Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) while dating her step-daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) – later fathering a child with each of them.

Danny remained on EastEnders until he quit in 2019, with Keanu’s final scenes airing in early 2020 as his storyline with the Mitchell clan came to an end.

He is active on Instagram @danny_walters and now has representation in both the UK and the US.

Jake Canuso – Mateo Castellanos

The longest-running Benidorm cast member, Italian-British actor and dancer Jake Canuso played Solana barman Mateo Castellanos across the comedy’s entire run.

Following the conclusion of Benidorm in 2018, Jake joined several other cast members in Derren Little’s Benidorm Live stage show, which toured the UK from September 2018 until April 2019 for 250 shows.

Since the end of his run with Benidorm, Jake collaborated once more with Derren on his BBC One sitcom Scarborough, playing the role of Tony Peroni in the 2019 series.

Jake is currently offering paid personalised messages as Mateo via the video service Memmo, tweeting in April: “I hear Mateo is doing a lot of skiving off work to send personalised video messages directly from the Costa Blanca”.

Sheila Reid – Madge Harvey

Loveable Madge Harvey was played by Sheila Reid across the first six series of Benidorm, returning for a recurring role in the seventh run and a guest stint in the eighth series in 2016.

Since leaving Benidorm, Sheila has appeared in Channel Four sci-fi drama Humans in 2018 as Iris, along with a role in BBC One daytime soap opera Doctors as ‘Speedy Sue’ last year.

In 2018, Sheila also appeared in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of Troilus and Cressida.

Sherrie Hewson – Joyce Temple-Savage

Sherrie Hewson is best known to UK viewers for her soap opera roles in Coronation Street, Crossroads, and Emmerdale, but also for her role as a panellist on Loose Women from 2003 to 2017.

In 2013, Sherrie joined Benidorm in its fifth series in the role of Joyce Temple-Savage, the new manager of the Solana Hotel.

Hewson remained a staple cast member until the show’s cancellation following its tenth run.

Last year, Sherrie appeared on a celebrity special of ITV game show Tipping Point and is due to appear in the upcoming British crime drama film The Krays: New Blood in the role of Joan.

In 2020, Sherrie also appeared on Loose Women to discuss her decision to undergo a facelift cosmetic procedure.

She revealed: “I’m not stupid, I know how old I am I’ve got wrinkles, I just wanted to have some plumpness back and made me feel a bit better about myself.

“It’s made me feel like I can look in the mirror.”

Oliver Stokes – Michael Garvey

Oliver played the role of cheeky Michael Garvey in the first seven series of Benidorm from 2007 to 2015.

Following his departure from Benidorm, Oliver went on to have a role in two episodes of Casualty as Sean McKern in 2017.

Since taking a less active role in the entertainment industry, 22-year-old Oliver can now be seen on Instagram posting proud photos of his little baby son and showing off his passion for fishing.

Hannah Hobley – Chantelle Garvey

32-year-old actress Hannah Hobley played teen Chantelle Garvey in the first three series of Benidorm from 2007 to 2009, memorably becoming a young mother in the series.

Since departing Benidorm, Hannah has taken on theatre roles, including roles in stage productions of Sleeping Beauty and Dick Whittington.

Hannah is very active on social media, including Instagram and TikTok, and can often be seen producing amusing content.

The actress also shares a number of throwback snaps to her time on Benidorm as part of the Garvey clan.

Last year, amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Hannah penned: “In the spirit of reminiscing, #TBT season one of Benidorm. If you’re self isolating and need a giggle, all seasons can be found on Netflix“.

Kenny Ireland – Donald Stewart

Scottish actor and theatre director Kenny Ireland played the popular role of Donald Stewart on Benidorm from its inception until his death at the age of 68 in 2014.

Kenny’s battle with brain cancer was announced a month prior to his death in July 2014, with his final episodes of Benidorm being in the sixth series.

Derren Little penned at the time on Twitter: “Terribly sad news guys. Kenny Ireland lost his very long battle with cancer this morning. Miss you so much already dear friend. X”.

The character of Donald was subsequently killed off and mourned on-screen in the show’s eighth run.

Asa Elliot (as himself)

(Image: ITV)

British actor and singer Asa Elliot appeared as himself on Benidorm from 2010 until 2014 and later joined Benidorm Live following the show’s end.

In 2018, Asa also appeared and sang in PBS’ Doo Wop Generations, performing Those Magic Changes.

In 2020, Asa revealed that he had been singing on cruise ships until the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his work.





He has since taken up work as an ASDA delivery driver to supplement his income in these difficult times.

Asa told BBC Look North of the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment industry, according to The List: “It’s really hit us completely. We still don’t know when we’re going back to work.”

He added of his time as a delivery driver: “I’ve only encountered a few ‘Benidorm’ fans. I delivered to a lady on Hornsea the other day and she was very star-struck.”

Tony Maudsley – Kenneth Du Beke

English actor Tony Maudsley is best known for his role as hairdresser Kenneth Du Beke on Benidorm, a role he played from 2011 until the show’s end in 2018.

Tony, 53, also reprised the role of Kenneth for the Benidorm Live run from 2018 to 2019.

Since the end of the sitcom, he has appeared as Spearman in the BBC Two Cold War drama series Summer of Rockets and then later landed the humorous role of funeral director George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street in 2020 and has remained a staple on the soap since his introduction.

George is currently working with scheming Todd Grimshaw at his funeral directors on the show, while also experiencing friction with Todd’s mother Eileen.

Johnny Vegas – Geoff Maltby

Comic legend Johnny Vegas appeared in the first three series of Benidorm as Geoff Maltby aka “The Oracle”, returning to reprise his role in the seventh to ninth series from 2014 to 2017.

Since leaving Benidorm, Johnny has appeared as a regular panellist on BBC quiz show QI and also on the celebrity edition of Gogglebox, along with voicing the character of Asbo in 2018 Aardman Animations film Early Man.

Johnny has also made guest appearances on other comedy shows such as the sitcom Red Dwarf and game show Taskmaster.

In his personal life, Johnny separated from his wife and television presenter Maïa Dunphy last year, having married back in 2011.

Dunphy told Dublin Live last year: “Johnny and I are not together now. It’s difficult and heartbreaking and a source of daily sadness for me.

“It’s something I am deliberately nebulous about because I don’t want it to define Tom [the couple’s son] or me, and I don’t want to talk publicly about it.

“Like many people in the same situation, I’m just doing my best to get on with life under painful circumstances.”

Siobhan Finneran – Janice Garvey

Former Downton Abbey actress Siobhan Finneran played Janice Garvey on Benidorm from 2007 until the show’s seventh run in 2015.

She and Steve Pemberton announced their decision to leave the show during Benidorm’s sixth series, with Siobhan explaining to What’s on TV at the time: “We were in a terrible state. It was our decision to stop, but it was still heartbreaking.

“A lot of guest stars – brilliant people like David Bradley – have said it’s a treat of a job, and they’re right.

She added: “So it was really, really upsetting to say goodbye to the cast and crew. You know you’re not going to work with them ever again. Then to come home and think, ‘Blimey, we’ve actually done it’, is quite something.”

Since leaving Benidorm, Siobhan has appeared as Clare Cartwright in gritty BBC One crime drama Happy Valley, appeared in the crime drama The Moorside based on the disappearance of Shannon Matthews, the BBC comedy series The Other One, and last year appeared in hit Netflix thriller The Stranger.

Steve Pemberton

Leaving Benidorm at the same time as Siobhan was her on-screen husband, celebrated The League of Gentleman star Steve Pemberton, who played Mick Garvey on the show from 2007 until 2015.

Since departing Benidorm, Steve has continued appearing on comedy anthology series Inside No. 9, appeared in Amazon Prime Video fantasy series Good Omens, played Mr Braithwaite in Worzel Gummidge, and joined the cast of Killing Eve season 3 as the slippery Paul.

In 2019, Steve won a television BAFTA award for Best Male Comedy Performance for his work on Inside No. 9.

Steve is the father of three children with his long-term partner Alison Rowles.

