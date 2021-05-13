NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Why is the US removing Xiaomi from its blacklist? RT’s...

Business

Why is the US removing Xiaomi from its blacklist? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

1 min

109views
84
13 shares, 84 points
Why is the US removing Xiaomi from its blacklist? RT’s Boom Bust investigates

In a major reversal of the previous administration’s policies, the White House has announced plans to take one of China’s electronics giants off its blacklist.

Xiaomi and the US authorities have reached an agreement to set aside the blacklisting, ordered by former US president Donald Trump, which restricted American investment in the Chinese smartphone maker.

RT’s Boom Bust is joined by the program’s co-host Christy Ai to explore what lies behind the decision.

Advertisements

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT’s business section

Author: RT
This post originally appeared on RT Business News

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

84
13 shares, 84 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in