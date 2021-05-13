NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

'Wonderful as always': Camilla wows in 'fancy dress' and lashing of gold jewellery

'Wonderful as always': Camilla wows in 'fancy dress' and lashing of gold jewellery
The Duchess of Cornwall paid an official visit to The Whittington Hospital in London today. She wore a blue dress with a pretty print.
“Thank you for being marvellous.”

The Clarence House Instagram account wrote: “On International Nurses Day, we pay tribute to the remarkable people who care for others – day in, day out.

“The Duchess of Cornwall is visiting The Whittington Hospital in London to meet hospital patients, staff, and nurses working for Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity.

“In the garden of The Whittington Hospital, The Duchess of Cornwall is invited to plant the new Nye Bevan and Roald Dahl roses alongside Trust staff, to symbolise the close relationship between the hospital and charity. #InternationalNursesDay.”

Like most royal woman, the Duchess of Cornwall is a fan of lavish jewellery.

Camilla Parker Bowles gifted Kate Middleton a £3,000 piece of gold jewellery.

In fact, the gift was a thoughtful wedding present. It was first spotted on Kate a couple of months after the wedding, Nick Withington, Managing Director of jeweller William May, explained.

He said: “Camilla is thought to have presented the bracelet to Kate as a wedding gift.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
