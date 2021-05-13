NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Would someone focus on the show!' Chris Evans scolds co-hosts...

Celebrities

'Would someone focus on the show!' Chris Evans scolds co-hosts for being on their phones

1 min

128views
103
15 shares, 103 points
'Would someone focus on the show!' Chris Evans scolds co-hosts for being on their phones

Rachel burst out laughing as the radio DJ, who famously got rid of his own mobile phone years before and has refused to have one ever since, asked her what she was doing.

“I had a message from Alex [husband],” she admitted, “And I alway check it if it’s from Alex incase it’s to do with the kids.

“But it wasn’t, so I didn’t reply.”

Advertisements

Chris interrupted: “And now you’ve turned your phone over… You’ve done the thing people do in restaurants, they think if you turn your phone over it’s alright then!” he snapped.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

103
15 shares, 103 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in