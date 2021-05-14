6-year-old Leukemia survivor to help TxDOT implode U.S. 183 flyover

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a 6-year-old Leukemia survivor gets to push the button to bring down part of the U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35 flyover Saturday morning.

The child, named Archer, will help TxDOT crews implode a portion of the flyover so crews can rebuild it to make it longer and not as steep. It’s the last portion of the flyover that needs to be demolished, and Archer gets to have the honors to bring it all down.

Crews have been working to implode the stretch of road for the past couple of weeks, and once the remainder of the flyover is brought down Saturday, the rebuilding can begin.

The boom is expected at 6 a.m. Saturday, and all lanes of I-35 and U.S. 183 interchange will be closed for two hours while the implosion takes place.

Work to rebuild the flyover is expected to take four months, and once it’s done, there will be new northbound bypass at St. John’s Avenue and a new on-ramp to northbound I-35. During the work, those on northbound I-35 who need to get on U.S. 183 northbound will have to use the Rundberg Lane exit and then U-turn to use a new flyover.