Amazon ruling unmasks ‘rogue’ EU as bloc ‘ignores law whenever it suits’

The court now said the competition regulators had failed to prove that Amazon received an illegal advantage from the tax rulings, adding that the Commission was “incorrect in several respects”.

The online retailer welcomed the decision and said in a statement: “We welcome the Court’s decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment.

“We’re pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe.”

The ruling is a serious blow to the Commission’s efforts to curtail what it sees as abusive tax structures perpetrated by multinational enterprises (MNEs).

According to financial columnist and author Matthew Lynn, though, it also highlights two significant problems within the EU.

He explained: “The first is that, as so often, the EU is engaged in a power grab.