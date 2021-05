Amazon ruling unmasks ‘rogue’ EU as bloc ‘ignores law whenever it suits’

In a major setback to the EU ‘s efforts to get more taxes from tech companies, Europe’s second highest court has ruled that Amazon does not have to pay €250million (£215 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg. Europe’s General Court overturned a 2017 ruling by the European Commission, which concluded that a tax deal between Amazon and the government of Luxembourg in 2006 amounted to illegal state support. 15 years ago, Luxembourg convinced Amazon to shift its collection of profits across much of Europe to the Grand Duchy.

The court now said the competition regulators had failed to prove that Amazon received an illegal advantage from the tax rulings, adding that the Commission was “incorrect in several respects”.

The online retailer welcomed the decision and said in a statement: “We welcome the Court’s decision, which is in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment.

“We’re pleased that the Court has made this clear, and we can continue to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe.”

The ruling is a serious blow to the Commission’s efforts to curtail what it sees as abusive tax structures perpetrated by multinational enterprises (MNEs).

According to financial columnist and author Matthew Lynn, though, it also highlights two significant problems within the EU.

He explained: “The first is that, as so often, the EU is engaged in a power grab.