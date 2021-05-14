Barclays warning: Britons urged to brace for major account change...

The change is to come into effect on June 22, in what is likely to be a shock for those who are saving with the provider.

This, though, is not the only change Barclays will be enacting in the current months.

The bank has said it is also to terminate its Blue Rewards memberships for individuals who have not registered or signed in to the online banking service by August 3, but will give two months notice for savers to rectify the matter.

Barclays Blue Rewards is a programme described by the bank as “our way of saying thanks”.

