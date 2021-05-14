Barclays warning: Britons urged to brace for major account change...

This, though, is not the only change Barclays will be enacting in the current months.
The bank has said it is also to terminate its Blue Rewards memberships for individuals who have not registered or signed in to the online banking service by August 3, but will give two months notice for savers to rectify the matter.
Barclays Blue Rewards is a programme described by the bank as “our way of saying thanks”.
This can be easily accessed and managed through online banking or the dedicated Barclays mobile app.
There are also additional rewards for those using other Barclays related products.
For example, those with a personal residential mortgage with the bank will get £5 a month.
Failing to act could mean a membership is cancelled, and the funds automatically transferred into a person’s linked Barclays current account.
A Barclays spokesperson told Express.co.uk: “In view of the fact you need online banking or our app to manage your rewards wallet, we’ve decided to update our terms and conditions so that going forward, you will need to be registered with either online banking or the Barclays app in order to be eligible for Blue Rewards.
“A very small number of customers will be affected and we have support in place through our dedicated website or the Barclays Digital Eagles to help them register for either online banking or the Barclays app, which is free and straightforward.”
