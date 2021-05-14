NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Boomerang Fu: Grilling Spree Update Out Now

Gaming

Boomerang Fu: Grilling Spree Update Out Now

Summary

  • The free Grilling Spree Update for Boomerang Fu is out now!
  • The update includes two spicy new characters and six new arenas
  • Get ready to roast and toast your friends in style with dozens of new costumes to unlock

Hello, everyone! I’m excited to announce that our first free content update for Boomerang Fu is available today for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Boomerang Fu is a frantic physics party game for up to 6 local players that lets you slice and dice your friends with boomerangs. With the Grilling Spree Update, we’re introducing two spicy new characters to the roster: you can now play as the cheeky Burger or the formidable Hot Sauce.

Boomerang Fu: Grilling Spree Update

We’ve also added six new arenas to the game with some fun tricks and traps that we think returning players will love. These arenas include a cloudy mountaintop cut in half by a deadly moving block trap, and a tranquil bamboo grove — ­the perfect destination for your epic final showdown.

Finally, the Grilling Spree Update brings unlockable costumes to Boomerang Fu for the first time. Every time you play a match, you now earn experience points that let you unlock hats and costumes to garnish your favorite characters with. Get ready to roast and toast your foes in style with top hats, snorkels, cat ears and many, many more.

Boomerang Fu: Grilling Spree Update

The new content we’re bringing to Boomerang Fu today was inspired by requests from our wonderful community of players. So whether you’re brand new to the game or a returning boomerang veteran, I think you’ll really like what we’re serving up with the free Grilling Spree Update.

Author: Paul Kopetko, Founder, Cranky Watermelon
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

