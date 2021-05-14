Destiny 2 Crossplay ends today with server maintenance and Bungie update

A new hotfix being released today has two goals; removing login issues and taking away Destiny 2 crossplay.

Bungie revealed as much on Twitter, confirming that the current server maintenance would end with the scrubbing of Destiny Crossplay support.

The feature was coming to all platforms later this year and was accidentally turned on as part of the Season 14 launch.

A message from the Bungie support team explained earlier this week: “We are seeing reports that some players are able to get a sneak peek at Crossplay.

“This isn’t meant to be live yet and is not representative of the full experience. We will be implementing a fix to remove public access later this week, but in the meantime, feel free to partake.”

And it looks like today is that time when Destiny 2 Crossplay will end across PC, PS4 and Xbox One.