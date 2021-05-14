NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Did a Woman Force Dogecoin Millionaire To Impregnate Her?

Weird

In May 2021, a junk news article alleging that a woman named “Jenifer Garcia” had forced her Tinder date — Dogecoin millionaire named “Tomas Martinez” — to have sex with her in an attempt to conceive a child was widely spread on websites such as 4chan, Reddit, iFunny, and the Bodybuilding and AR15 forums:

This is not a genuine news story. This is a piece of fiction that was published to a junk news website. 

This article was first published on ihlayanews.com on May 7, 2021. This is not a reputable source for news. While it’s easy to miss, this site does carry a pseudo disclaimer at the top of their page that states “nuusparodie waarvan jy hou” which translates from the Afrikaans language to “News parody you like.”

We’ve covered a few other articles from this website in the past. For instance, an insect repellent company did not hire a Ugandan man whose flatulence was known to be deadly to mosquitos, bee stings do not cause permanent penis enlargement, and a male birth control test did not cause testicles to explode. 

Author: Snopes Staff
This post originally appeared on Snopes.com

