Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game...

Gaming

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

3 min

I am thrilled to announce that Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, June 22! The game will also support PC and console cross play at launch!

Gather your party, choose your adventurer, and get ready to set out on an epic brawl through Icewind Dale on June 22 with Xbox Game Pass. Forget character sheets and math for the night, Dark Alliance is a third-person action brawler that drops you and your friends into the unforgiving frozen hellscape of Icewind Dale to take on iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters and collect epic loot. You can venture on your own, but with the addition of cross play on PC and Xbox featuring up to 4-player co-op, why would you?

The Friends of the Hall

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

Dark Alliance lets you choose from four iconic heroes, the Companions of the Hall – Drizzt, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – with over 50 different moves, special abilities, and team-attacks. The combat is pick up and play but difficult to master, with emergent strategies and tactics depending on the situation, skills, and monsters.

Choose what’s best for you: rapid strikes, backstab executions and a giant panther? Drizzt is your guy. Acrobatics, long range bow and arrow more your style? Catti-brie will suit you just fine. Whatever your play style, the Companions have you covered. And it’s a good thing they do…

Frost Giants, Dragons and Verbeeg, Oh my!

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

You’re not in Baldur’s Gate anymore, Bruenor. The companions (and you!) find yourself in the frozen north of Icewind Dale seeking the ancient and powerful crystal shard – Crenshinibon. Whoever wields it, possesses immense power. The only problem are the legions of monsters seeking it for themselves. You know the drill. You’ll face 30 different iconic monsters and factions like the above-mentioned beholders, frost giants, white dragons and verbeeg, as well as duergars, gnolls and many more.

The Adventure Begins

Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

We are excited to bring Dark Alliance to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass! But this is only the beginning of our adventure.

Launch isn’t too far away, and we have so much more to show. That’s why starting tomorrow, May 14 and every Friday until launch, come watch us play Dark Alliance.

Join the developers at Tuque and special guests live every Friday at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET/7 p.m. UTC) on twitch.tv/dnd and youtube.com/darkalliance.

Join the party!

Dark Alliance
Xbox Live

Dark Alliance

Wizards of the Coast

Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons in an explosive action RPG filled with real-time combat and dynamic co-op. Frost giants and vengeful dragons roam unchecked through Icewind Dale as invading armies of evil grow stronger every day. Now four heroes must beat back the onslaught of creatures and defend against the dark. Choose your hero and join up to four friends to battle legendary monsters. Explore the frigid world of Icewind Dale as you vanquish unstoppable bosses, earn powerful gear, and unlock new abilities to take on even bigger challenges. Conquer Unstoppable Monsters Dark Alliance pits players against some of the most legendary monsters from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Frost giants, Beholders, White Dragons—muster the strength to defeat them all against insurmountable odds. Fight Alongside Your Friends Join up to four friends and fight together in a dynamic co-op experience with explosive real-time combat. Unleash devastating combos as you topple unstoppable monsters too powerful to go it alone. Choose Your Hero Play as one of four distinct heroes, each with their own unique playstyle and customizable abilities. Complete missions and vanquish bosses to unlock new skills and earn powerful gear, allowing players to take on even bigger challenges. Brave the Frozen Landscape Dark Alliance brings to life the world of Dungeons & Dragons like never before. Explore the frigid and dangerous world of Icewind Dale as you defend your homeland from armies of abominable monsters. Pre-order now to get the following digital content: Standard Game Beholder Weapon Set

Author: Jeff Hattem, Head of Studio & Creative Director, Tuque Games
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

