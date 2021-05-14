Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance is Coming to Xbox Game Pass on Day One

I am thrilled to announce that Dark Alliance will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows 10 PC, and phones and tablets via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass on Day One, June 22! The game will also support PC and console cross play at launch!

Gather your party, choose your adventurer, and get ready to set out on an epic brawl through Icewind Dale on June 22 with Xbox Game Pass. Forget character sheets and math for the night, Dark Alliance is a third-person action brawler that drops you and your friends into the unforgiving frozen hellscape of Icewind Dale to take on iconic Dungeons & Dragons monsters and collect epic loot. You can venture on your own, but with the addition of cross play on PC and Xbox featuring up to 4-player co-op, why would you?

The Friends of the Hall

Dark Alliance lets you choose from four iconic heroes, the Companions of the Hall – Drizzt, Catti-brie, Bruenor, and Wulfgar – with over 50 different moves, special abilities, and team-attacks. The combat is pick up and play but difficult to master, with emergent strategies and tactics depending on the situation, skills, and monsters.

Choose what’s best for you: rapid strikes, backstab executions and a giant panther? Drizzt is your guy. Acrobatics, long range bow and arrow more your style? Catti-brie will suit you just fine. Whatever your play style, the Companions have you covered. And it’s a good thing they do…

You’re not in Baldur’s Gate anymore, Bruenor. The companions (and you!) find yourself in the frozen north of Icewind Dale seeking the ancient and powerful crystal shard – Crenshinibon. Whoever wields it, possesses immense power. The only problem are the legions of monsters seeking it for themselves. You know the drill. You’ll face 30 different iconic monsters and factions like the above-mentioned beholders, frost giants, white dragons and verbeeg, as well as duergars, gnolls and many more.

We are excited to bring Dark Alliance to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 PC with Xbox Game Pass! But this is only the beginning of our adventure.

Launch isn’t too far away, and we have so much more to show. That’s why starting tomorrow, May 14 and every Friday until launch, come watch us play Dark Alliance.

Join the developers at Tuque and special guests live every Friday at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET/7 p.m. UTC) on twitch.tv/dnd and youtube.com/darkalliance.

Join the party!