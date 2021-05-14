End of the world: Look for THESE signs of Antichrist's imminent arrival says Bible scholar

In 1 John 2:22, for instance, the Bible describes the Antichrist as a liar who has denies Jesus Christ’s divinity.

A false Christ is also mentioned in the Gospel of Matthew, where Jesus warns his disciples not to fall prey to false prophets.

Jesus said: “For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect.”

Although no one knows when the Antichrist will rise, Professor Tom Meyer, a professor at Shasta Bible College & Graduate School in California, has told Express.co.uk the sequence of events from the Antichrist’s arrival to his clash with the returned Christ.

