Fatty liver disease symptoms: Fingernail shape can be a serious warning sign

In the meantime, there are ways to reduce the likelihood of fatty liver disease turning into extensive scarring.
For instance, eating a “healthy plant-based diet that’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats” is recommended.
The Mayo Clinic also advises people to “reduce the number of calories you eat each day and get more exercise” if you’re currently overweight.
A more effective measurement is measuring the waist circumference, which requires a flexible clothing tape measure.
Positioned midway at the bottom of the ribs and above the hips, the tape measure should wrap around the body.
Men measuring more than 94cm (37in) are recommended by the NHS to lose weight – if it’s over 102cm (40in) you’re advised to see your GP.
Being very overweight not only puts you at risk of fatty liver disease, it can also increase the likelihood of developing numerous health conditions.
Carrying too much fat around the waist can lead to:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Stroke
“If you have a healthy weight, work to maintain it by choosing a healthy diet and exercising,” added the Mayo Clinic.
