Fatty liver disease symptoms: Fingernail shape can be a serious warning sign

The spleen is a fist-shaped organ in the upper left side of the abdomen, next to the stomach and behind the left ribs; it plays an important role in the number of blood cells in the body. Fatty liver disease can cause the spleen to enlarge. When the spleen isn’t working properly, it may start to remove healthy blood cells from the body. The NHS confirmed that this can lead to anaemia, where there is a reduced level of functioning red blood cells.

If you’re concerned you may have fatty liver disease, do book an appointment with your GP.

In the meantime, there are ways to reduce the likelihood of fatty liver disease turning into extensive scarring.

For instance, eating a “healthy plant-based diet that’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats” is recommended.

The Mayo Clinic also advises people to “reduce the number of calories you eat each day and get more exercise” if you’re currently overweight.