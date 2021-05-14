First British cruise line in more than 10 years to launch in huge boost to UK tourism

Ambassador cruise line will start operating from April 2022 and sales will be available from June this year. The Covid-19 vaccine will be required for all passengers prior to departure.

The first inaugural cruise will depart on April 6 from London Tilbury port.

Their first ship, the Ambience, will carry 1400 guests in 798 cabins.

The country hasn’t had a British cruise line since 2010.

The UK-based operator also promises exciting daytime activities and evening entertainment.

Guests on board the Ambience will also be able to enjoy a swimming pool, spa, fitness and leisure facilities.

The cruise will offer a choice of five different restaurants, two cafes and nine lounges.

The inaugural voyage onboard the Ambience will be a short-break cruise out of Tilbury to Hamburg, Germany.

Greenland, the Baltics, the Arctic and Iceland will be some of the 88 ports that the cruise will visit.

Ambassador also has a winter plan that includes “expedition-style voyages ”.

Some of the destinations will be the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Scandinavia or Cape Verde .